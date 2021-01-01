Welcome to Life!

Life.ca is your guide to exploring life, in all its complexities; problems and solutions; wonders; and variety.



Life Learning Magazine, founded in print in 2002, is now a unique, authentic, and well-respected, free source of inspiration and support for life learning (also known as unschooling), which we define as personalized, non-coercive, active, interest-led learning from life. You will find hundreds of articles written by grown unschoolers, life learning teens, parents, and well-known authors alike, dig deep into the issues that concern and motivate life learners. Learn more.

Natural Life Magazine has been providing inspiration and information about green living, since its first issue in 1976. Now a free website, its topics include minimalist living, sustainable homes, do-it-yourself solutions, organic gardening, alternative education, localism, healthy eating and wellness, making and deepening community connections, and much more. You'll read hundreds of articles about the pressing issues of our times, as well as solutions that you can implement in your daily life. Learn more.

Natural Child Magazine is a free website that was launched as a print magazine in 2008. It provides trustworthy articles about natural, healthy living from pregnancy, through birth and early childhood. You will be empowered to make smart decisions about pregnancy and birthing issues, explore how to keep the new mom and her baby healthy, ensure children's physical as well as emotional and psychological health, learn about the importance of attachment parenting, and much more. Learn more.

Child's Play Magazine, founded in the 1980s and relaunched in 2015 as a digital magazine, is now a free website that explores all aspects of play. We explore the important benefits of spontaneous play, remind ourselves how to have fun, examine the elements of a satisfying play environment or experience, and much more. Learn more.

Natural Life Books specializes in adult non-fiction about ways that families and individuals can live and learn on Planet Earth in a healthy, socially responsible, environmentally sound, self-reliant manner. We are the retail division of The Alternate Press, an imprint of Life Media, an independent, family-owned book and magazine publishing house established in 1976. We are proud to publish progressive books and other information products about life learning (also known as unschooling), green living, and natural parenting. Learn more.

Wendy Priesnitz is the editor of our magazines and books, and the author of thirteen books, including some about green living and natural learning. She is also a writer, former broadcaster and journalist, entrepreneur, and mother of two adult daughters. On her website, you can find out more about her work, read some articles, and learn about her books. Learn more.