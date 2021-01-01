|
Life Learning Magazine,
founded in print in 2002, is now a unique, authentic, and well-respected,
free source of
inspiration and support for life learning (also known as
unschooling), which we define as personalized, non-coercive, active, interest-led
learning from life. You will find hundreds of articles written by grown unschoolers, life learning
teens, parents, and well-known authors alike, dig deep into the
issues that concern and motivate life learners.
Natural Life Magazine
has been providing inspiration and information about green living,
since its first issue in 1976. Now a free website, its topics include minimalist
living, sustainable homes, do-it-yourself solutions, organic
gardening, alternative education, localism, healthy eating and
wellness, making and deepening community connections, and much
more. You'll read hundreds of articles about the pressing issues of our times, as
well as solutions that you can implement in your daily life.
Learn more.
Natural Child Magazine
is a free website that was launched as a print magazine in 2008. It provides trustworthy articles
about natural, healthy
living from pregnancy, through birth and early childhood. You will
be empowered to make smart decisions about pregnancy and
birthing issues, explore how to keep the new mom and her baby
healthy, ensure children's physical as well as emotional and
psychological health, learn about the importance of attachment
parenting, and much more.
Child's Play
Magazine, founded in the 1980s and relaunched
in 2015 as a digital magazine, is now a free website that explores all aspects of
play. We explore the important benefits of spontaneous
play, remind ourselves how to have fun, examine the elements of a satisfying play environment or
experience, and much more.
Learn more.
Natural Life Books
specializes in adult non-fiction about ways that families and individuals can live
and learn on Planet Earth in a healthy, socially responsible,
environmentally sound, self-reliant manner. We are the retail
division of The Alternate Press, an imprint of Life Media, an
independent, family-owned book and magazine publishing house
established in 1976. We are proud to publish
progressive books and other information products about
life learning (also known as unschooling), green living, and
natural parenting.
Learn more.
Wendy Priesnitz is the editor of our magazines and
books, and the author of thirteen books, including some about green living and natural
learning. She is also a
writer, former broadcaster and journalist, entrepreneur, and mother of two adult
daughters. On her website, you can find out more about
her work, read some articles, and learn about her books.
Life Learning: Canadian Home-Based
Learning Resources is a website that continues the
work of the Canadian Alliance of Homeschoolers, which was a
national organization founded by Wendy Priesnitz in 1979 to
advocate for home-based learning in Canada. Whether you're
interested in unschooling and self-directed learning, or a more formal
approach to homeschooling in Canada, you'll find what you need
to get started on this site. Learn more.